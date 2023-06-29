Surovikin released after interrogation – media

Violetta Orlova21:45, 06/29/23

The Western edition of Bloomberg wrote that Surovikin was interrogated about Prigozhin’s rebellion.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation and Deputy Commander of the Joint Group of Russian Forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin , were not arrested, but interrogated and released.

This version of the development of events was voiced by Russian media. They stated that they did not confirm the arrest of General Surovikin in connection with his involvement in the rebellion of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Two sources close to the General Staff and the FSB told the media that Surovikin was not arrested and was not in Lefortovo, he was interrogated and then released.

The Western edition of Bloomberg also wrote that Surovikin was interrogated about Prigozhin’s rebellion. According to the interlocutor of this publication, the general “is kept in one place, but not in prison, and the investigators treat him carefully so as not to anger his supporters among the military.”

Propaganda channels wrote that today Surovikin was allegedly at a meeting in Rostov-on-Donuy, according to them, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accused Surovikin of treason, but they are afraid to arrest the general, because the officers are on his side.

The fate of Surovikin

General Sergei Surovikin is the former commander-in-chief of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine. In January, Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov was appointed to this position, and Surovikin became his deputy.

Yesterday it became known that Surovikin could know about Prigozhin’s plans to stage a rebellion. And the next day after the attempted rebellion, that is, on June 25, Surovikin was detained and sent to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

It was also reported that Surovikin himself did not get in touch with his family for the third day.

