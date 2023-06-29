“Simply chic”: the Russian general admired the deadly strike of the Russian Federation on Kramatorsk (video)

Oleg Davygora20:39, 06/29/23
Russian General Andrei Kartapolov, on the air of a propaganda show, rejoiced at the strike of the invaders on Kramatorsk , which killed 12 people and injured 60 people.
“The strike on Kramatorsk is just chic, I tell you. I take my hat off to whoever planned it. It’s just a song, my old military heart rejoices,” he said.
The present propagandist Vladimir Solovyov did not object, but quite agreed with him.
Russian general rejoices at the death of civilians in Kramatorsk
THE RUSSIANS LIKE NAZIS ARE DANCING ON THE GRAVES OF CHILDREN IN KRAMATORSK!
When walking dead keep talking crap nobody will care.
This is the kind of subhuman filth that needs to get tortured and then killed, but very slowly and painfully.
I hope this bastard gets to admire a HIMAR’s strike, 2 seconds before it blows him into a million pieces.
ORCS wear indecency like a flower on the Buttonhole.
Impossible to be wrong, you can’t confuse an orc with a human!