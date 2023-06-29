Oleg Davygora20:39, 06/29/23

The present propagandist Vladimir Solovyov did not object, but quite agreed with him.

Russian General Andrei Kartapolov, on the air of a propaganda show, rejoiced at the strike of the invaders on Kramatorsk , which killed 12 people and injured 60 people.

“The strike on Kramatorsk is just chic, I tell you. I take my hat off to whoever planned it. It’s just a song, my old military heart rejoices,” he said.

The present propagandist Vladimir Solovyov did not object, but quite agreed with him.

Russian general rejoices at the death of civilians in Kramatorsk

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...