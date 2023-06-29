Matvienko claims that the USA is behind Ukrainian “biolaboratories”. (Photo:ozodi.org)



What with its troops losing ground on the front, attack drones swooping deep into Russian territory, and Russian generals suspected of supporting last weekend’s mutiny, you’d think Russia’s upper house of parliament would have more to worry about than conspiracy theories.

You’d be wrong.

Despite international snickering, the Kremlin regime keeps promoting crackpot nonsense about Ukraine (in conspiracy with the United States, of course) genetically developing animals and insects as “biological weapons” against Mother Russia.

This time, ticks and head lice have been added to the previously mentioned birds, mosquitoes and locusts, according to a far-fetched report sent to all parliaments in the world by head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko.

The report claims that development of these “bioweapons” started when Uncle Sam tried to introduce viruses into Soviet crops during the Second World War – when the two nations were actually allies, fighting Nazi Germany.

“Naturally, this type of weapon could be unleashed on humans and animals,” note the report’s authors.

The Russians insist that about 50 of 400 secret genetic modification labs scattered around the globe are located in Ukraine – but have never provided any evidence to back up their bizarre claims.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russia-s-federation-council-head-accuses-ukraine-of-breeding-combat-nits-50335364.html

