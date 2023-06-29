Russian bank executive, 28, dies in mystery plunge from window of her Moscow apartment

A Russian bank official has died after plummeting from a tall window of her Moscow apartment.
Kristina Baikova, 28, who was the vice-president of Loko Bank, fell out of the apartment window on Khodynsky Boulevard on the evening of June 23.
Tragically, she died on the scene as a result of her injuries.
She is said to have been spending time with a friend called Andrei, 34, who was with Kristina on the eleventh floor.
He claims that Kristina contacted him asking him to come for a drink before he “went out onto the parapet and fell down”, BAZA reports.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russian-bank-executive-28-dies-30353446
Nothing to see here. Just another russian receiving free flying lessons.
Is diving from windows now finally a ruSSian olympic discipline? 🙂
Yeah, but they haven’t mastered the landing yet. 😂
LMFAO!