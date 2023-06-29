Russian bank executive, 28, dies in mystery plunge from window of her Moscow apartment

A Russian bank official has died after plummeting from a tall window of her Moscow apartment.

Kristina Baikova, 28, who was the vice-president of Loko Bank, fell out of the apartment window on Khodynsky Boulevard on the evening of June 23.

Tragically, she died on the scene as a result of her injuries.

She is said to have been spending time with a friend called Andrei, 34, who was with Kristina on the eleventh floor.

He claims that Kristina contacted him asking him to come for a drink before he “went out onto the parapet and fell down”, BAZA reports.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russian-bank-executive-28-dies-30353446

