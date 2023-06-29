From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Olena Sokolova

June 29

According to Ukrainian tradition unmarried girls should be buried in wedding dresses. 👰‍♀️

These are 2 victims of #Kramatorsk russian terrorist attack – 14-year old twin sisters Anna and Yulia Aksenchenko. 😭 Their heartbroken mother is desperately trying to find wedding dresses for the funeral, but no wedding salon is open in Kramatorsk.

Russia brings death and destruction on Ukrainian land. ☠️

This selfie was made by the victim Yulia Aksenchenko.

“Mom is looking for wedding dresses for the funeral, but we don’t have any in the city now, no salon is working… 💔»

Quote of the teacher who taught in Anna and Julia Aksenchenko. The sisters were killed as a result of yesterday’s missile attack on Kramatorsk.

What horrors are again carrying Russia on our lands! 😭 The culprits should be found and punished..

📷 Photo: Julia Aksenchenko

Chilling update from #Kramatorsk. 💔

10 people killed , 61 injured. 😭

3 young girls among the killed civilians (17-year old and 14-year old twins). 8-month old baby injured 🤕.

RussiaIsATerroristState 😡

Olena Sokolova:

This is the price Ukrainian defenders are paying for freedom from Russia’s ‘brotherly love’. 🩸

Photo 📷 provided by Ukrainian military to Reporters.

Like this: Like Loading...