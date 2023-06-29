Netanyahu says Israel has limits on military aid to Ukraine – WSJ

Irina Pogorelaya23:28, 06/29/23

He noted that his country is concerned about the possibility of Israeli weapons getting into Iran.

Israel is on the side of Ukraine, but the country has restrictions on the provision of military assistance.

This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with the WSJ . “We are concerned about the possibility that the systems that we will transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will end up in Iran and can be converted. We would be faced with the fact that Israeli systems are used against Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He clarified that Israel is providing assistance to Kyiv to save the lives of civilians.

“We help in civil defense, in the civil warning system, which will eliminate the need to keep half the country in shelters during every rocket attack,” the head of the Israeli government said.

In addition, Netanyahu commented on the military cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran. “This is a very disturbing relationship, a disturbing partnership, because they are giving Iran weapons to advance its goals against Israel… In addition, Iran is supplying the Russian Federation with weapons that are being used in the war in Ukraine with lethal effect. We are concerned about this. And we have reported to Russians our concern,” he said.

