Nehammer: Austria cannot give security guarantees to Kiev

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday that neutral countries, including Austria, cannot provide security guarantees for Ukraine. He said other states, including Ireland and Cyprus, have indicated they object to the idea.

Ahead of a European Council meeting, Nehammer said the role of neutral states must be “explicitly taken into account” when the European Union decides on measures to increase support for Ukraine as it moves toward full EU membership. However, he added that EU member states will discuss the issue and reach solutions that will be acceptable to all.

