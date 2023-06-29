National Guard: Russian equipment doesn’t come closer than six kilometers to Avdiivka

29.06.2023

Russians are trying to advance to Avdiivka, which is 20 kilometers from the decision-making center of the occupiers in the “DPR,” but they are not approaching the city with their equipment closer than six kilometers.

The commander of the “Omega 5” unit said this, the National Guard of Ukraine press service informs on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“We are on the heights. We have a strong position, so it’s very difficult for the enemy to get close to our positions. The enemy is still trying to move towards the city, but the enemy does not come closer than 6 km with its equipment. Now the occupiers are trying to advance only with infantry, which our scouts see and quickly destroy. As a result: several occupiers reach our positions with their hands up,” he said.

According to the commander, the enemy, who did not surrender and tried to storm their positions, is cut off from their logistics hubs.

“And we see them digging in on the approaches and coming out twice a day to drink water from a puddle. This already says something: they cannot feel safe on this section of the front. And this is our advantage,” the serviceman believes.

He noted that as of today, this is one of the most difficult sections of the frontline, because the enemy has been digging in and preparing for nine years. “So now we realize that to hold the line and even knock out the enemy here we need to use cunning and ingenuity rather than force,” said the “Omega 5” unit commander.

“It is our drones and FPV that make their stay here, let’s say, uncomfortable. War is an indicator of progress. If we can’t outnumber the enemy, we overtake them innovatively,” the National Guard representative said.

According to the press service, this area is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. “Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the city has been mercilessly bombed, despite the fact that there are still more than 3,000 locals in the city,” the statement said.

As reported, on June 27, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said that Russians had fired twice at Avdiivka in the morning.

