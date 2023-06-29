Mike Pence visits Kyiv region’s Bucha, Irpin

Former Vice President of the United States, Senator Mike Pence has visited the Kyiv region’s Bucha and Irpin, which used to be under Russian occupation last year.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence has paid a visit to the Kyiv region. As part of the visit, the U.S. delegation came to the village of Moshchun, where fierce battles were raging during the defense of the Kyiv region. The former Vice President also visited Bucha and Irpin, the cities where Russian occupation troops were committing horrible crimes against civilians,” the report states.

Kravchenko thanked Pence for his personal visit and support for Ukraine, which he had been publicly showing since the early days of the Russian full-scale invasion.

“Today’s meeting is an important testimony to our unity and determination in the struggle against Russian armed aggression,” Kravchenko emphasized.

A reminder that, on June 29, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence in Kyiv to discuss security cooperation and Ukraine’s NATO membership.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

