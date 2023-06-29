June 28th is 🇺🇦 Ukraine’s Constitution Day

YANA RUDENKO

Ukraine was the last country to approve its constitution after the dissolution of the soviet union. It was a struggle for the Ukrainian people for their country and future.

Many political forces, especially those with left-leaning ideologies, were opposed to any constitution.

👉 The second president wanted to expand presidential rights.

👉 National Democrats insisted on the blue and yellow flag and Tryzub.

👉 The communists were against Ukrainian as the state language.

It was the longest parliamentary session, lasting even into the night.

🙏🏼 At 9:18 on June 28th, with 312 votes in favor, the constitution was adopted.

“It’s hard to talk about because tears well up.”

“Finally, the coat of arms, flag, and anthem have been immortalized. All of it is Ukrainian.”

From Chapter I, Article 1 of the Constitution:

𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞-𝐨𝐟-𝐥𝐚𝐰 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞.

From Chapter I, Article 2 of the Constitution:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲.

𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞.

From Chapter I, Article 5 of the Constitution:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞.

💎 Ukrainians have demonstrated their commitment to democracy, freedom, and independence

through three revolutions, eight years of the invasion of Ukraine’s East and Crimea, and an additional 1.5 years of a full-scale invasion. We defend our homes against 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 and fight for a better future for our children.

If you share these values, stand with us. Stand with Ukraine!

