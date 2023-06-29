It was a children’s holiday: a volunteer from the USA told the details of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:15, 06/29/23

Nick Duckworth noted that there were many humanitarian workers and journalists at the scene of the tragedy.

An American volunteer in Ukraine said that he was in a Kramatorsk restaurant when a Russian missile hit him on Tuesday, June 28, in the evening. There was a children’s holiday at the institution.

Nick Duckworth, 28, of Sonora, California, said he arrived at the Ria Lounge restaurant with colleagues about 20 minutes before the rocket fire, which occurred just after 7:30 p.m. local time.

“I remember trying to tell my team to go down (to the shelter-UNIAN), but I failed before it (the missile – UNIAN) hit,” Duckworth said in a comment to CNN .

“As soon as they moved, I ran to help the translator of the journalist team, who was seriously injured. As soon as a more qualified medical worker approached her and a paramedic from our team arrived on the scene, I ran to the restaurant to assess where help was most needed, including trying to reach a girl pinned by a roof and column. And also helping to move debris where others were pinned, but in more stable conditions,” the volunteer said.

According to him, there was a children’s party in the restaurant.

“There was a children’s party, many other humanitarian workers, journalists,” Duckworth said.

His group almost died, as the effects of the impact were fully felt inside the restaurant, but the waiter managed to find them a table outside at the last minute. The volunteer noted that this probably saved his life.

“The only free table inside was buried under the debris,” Duckworth said.

He and his colleagues, including British volunteer Mo Hornick, escaped with only minor injuries and posted photos from the scene and inside the hospital on Facebook.

Duckworth said he has been in Ukraine for about 14 months, working for a humanitarian charity that delivers aid to civilians in front-line villages. He often wrote on Facebook about the delivery of medicines and other products to the frontline areas in eastern Ukraine.

“We are only more united and motivated to continue our work despite this terrorist attack,” Duckworth wrote in his Facebook post.

