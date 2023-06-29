Greta Thunberg comes to Ukraine and meets with President Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with well-known environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who has arrived in Kyiv as a part of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.

Source: President’s Office of Ukraine

Details: Greta Thunberg thanked Zelenskyy for the invitation and stressed that she will engage representatives of environmental NGOs in dialogue about the main tasks of the International Working Group and draw attention to the environmental consequences of the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the International Working Group needs to work on a vast range of issues connected with the impact of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine’s ecological system.

Zelesnkyy asked the members of the group to pay attention to the catastrophic consequences of the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) with which the residents of Kherson Oblast are faced.

Quote: “It is important to propose a set of specific measures to help Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied settlements. These are our people, who must receive the support they need at such a difficult time,” Zelenskyy stressed.

(C) Ukrainska Pravda

Like this: Like Loading...