Divers checked the bottom of the Moscow River for possible explosives for Putin (video)

Marta Hychko18:28, 06/29/23

The investigation was initiated due to a suspicious barge that could have planted explosives.

On the morning of June 29, the Federal Security Service was checking the bottom of the Moscow River for explosives to be planted to assassinate dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the Cheka-OGPU, divers intensively checked the water area all morning after a suspicious barge, which allegedly could have planted explosives for an assassination attempt on Putin.

“Around 8 a.m., the duty officer of the Federal Security Service reported a suspicious barge under the bridge. The employee reported that the vessel must be removed due to security measures, it is connected with the movement of motorcades across the bridge. Immediately after that, divers began surveying the bottom of the river, and within a few hours, the FSO demanded to check the documents of all persons who were present on the barge,” the project says.

It is noted that the officers were interested in documents confirming the repair work near the bridge on this particular day and time. Special services are still working with the repair crew and their superiors.

In Moscow, they were looking for explosives planted in water to assassinate Putin

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...