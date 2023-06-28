Zelensky called the leadership of Russia political bandits

Nadia Pryshlyak16:30, 06/28/23

The President of Ukraine said that the Russian leaders should end their careers on the bench in The Hague.

The political and military leadership of Russia are not the leaders of the state, but bandits who seized control over the state institutions of the Russian Federation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking today in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the more difficulties and hesitations the world has regarding justice for Ukraine and Ukrainians, the more revanchist sentiments can become in different parts of the world.

According to him, the inevitability of punishment should be one of the main tools for limiting crime, and all Russian terrorists and executioners should be held accountable for what they have done against Ukrainian men and women.

“The political and military leadership of Russia should not escape justice due to the fact that they supposedly have immunity as the heads of the state. They are not the heads of the state, but they are thugs who seized control over the state institutions of Russia. And they became absolutely insolent with impunity and began to terrorize the whole world. Every political bandit places himself outside the boundaries of usual international relations,” Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that every asset that belongs to the terrorist state or any persons from the circle of the President of the Russian Federation should be used to compensate those whose cities and villages were burned, who lost relatives and loved ones.

“The leadership of Russia must end its career on the dock in The Hague. The time will come when international arrest warrants for Russian leaders and their accomplices will not be a sensation, but simply a regular and fair working tool of global justice,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...