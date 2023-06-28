War update: Fierce battles raging in Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka directions

Russian troops continue focusing efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka directions. Fierce battles are underway.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s missile and artillery units have hit one Russian ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in firing position, three air defense missile systems, and one electronic warfare system.

Ukraine’s Air Force launched 11 strikes on enemy personnel clusters, five strikes air defense missile systems, and one strike on a Russian command post. The Ukrainian military destroyed six enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the General Staff, Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine, violating the laws and customs of war and using the tactics of terror.

On the night of June 28, 2023, six enemy Shahed drones were destroyed over Ukraine. Over the past day, the enemy has launched 44 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) about 20 times.

The threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine.

About 20 combat engagements have occurred in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka directions in the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian troops launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region’s Ruska Lozova, as well as mortar and artillery strikes on over 25 settlements, including the Chernihiv region’s Leonivka; the Sumy region’s Novovasylivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Nova Huta and Vovkivka; the Kharkiv region’s Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Nesterne, Kruhle and Budarky.

In the Kupiansk direction, over 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, namely the Kharkiv region’s Kolodiazne, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Rozdolivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region’s Bilohorivka and Zvanivka, and the Donetsk region’s Vyimka. Russians over 10 settlements with artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Bila Hora. Over 15 settlements came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Avdiivka, and launched an air strike there. The enemy attacked over 10 settlements with artillery.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks near Marinka. Russian invaders launched an air strike there, and shelled about 10 settlements with artillery.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Novomykhailivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region’s Prechystivka, and attacked over 15 settlements with artillery.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian troops are focusing efforts to prevent Ukrainian forces from advancing. The enemy launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region’s Levadne and Mala Tokmachka. About 30 settlements came under enemy fire.

