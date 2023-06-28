“They are losing control over the city”: an expert spoke about the situation near Bakhmut

Oleg Davigora20:06, 06/28/23

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, the consequences of artillery impact and stable losses of the occupiers without active city battles are felt in the city itself.

Active actions by Ukrainian defenders resumed in the Bakhmut area , for which the occupiers tried to prepare by pulling up even the Luhansk “mobs”, but it did not help.

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko claims that SOU not only restored traffic in already known locations.

“Today, we can talk about clearing the southern sector of the right side of the canal from units of the ROV. Now all actions, namely, the advance of the SOU, are carried out on the left side, to the south and to the east. All this indicates that the group of occupiers, that settled in the villages may in the near future find themselves in a very interesting position. At the same time, strengthening their positions without harming other locations is simply impossible, because then there is a risk of a collapse in a weakened location,” he wrote .

The expert noted that in difficult conditions, the occupiers should already run from Ozaryanivka, Kurdyumivka, and Klishchiivka, but they have orders to hold on to the last.

“In the north, the retaking of positions along the M03 highway continues, and we can also say that Berkhivka has not become the best location for the occupiers to stay. This also confirms that not only the village itself is under fire control, but all the logistics that leads to it and from it. In fact, we can say that the northern junction on the M03 is a definite goal in a clearly visible perspective,” Kovalenko noted.

According to him, the consequences of the artillery impact and stable losses of the occupiers without active city battles are felt in the city itself.

“Although, in the last one and a half to two weeks, at first, isolated exits of our DRGs were noted, but now we can talk about successes in returning a number of positions in Bakhmut. The occupiers fought for Bakhmut for 10 months and were unable to capture it until the end. Now the reverse process has begun, they are losing control over the city. I wonder how long it will take the SOU to drive the ROV out of Bakhmut? I am more than sure that it will be less than 10 months,” the expert added.

The situation near Bakhmut – the latest news

On the Kurdyum dam in the Donetsk region, after a successful assault on enemy positions, the Ukrainian military of the 28th OMbr of the Knights of the Winter Campaign set up the Ukrainian flag .

The Russian invaders today tried to carry out offensives in five directions and everywhere without success. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

It is noted that the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marin areas, where heavy fighting continues.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...