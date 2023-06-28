The Russian propagandist reported that Surovikin was locked up in a pre-trial detention center

Violetta Orlova21:18, 06/28/23

He stormed there literally the next day after the end of the Prigozhyn uprising.

Russian military commander Romanov said that General Serhii Surovikin has been in pre-trial detention center since June 25.

According to Romanov, he is in “Lefortovo”, but he did not say why he was taken away.

It is noteworthy that he was covered up immediately after the end of the armed rebellion by the leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin. As reported by the Dossier Center, General Surovikin has been an honorary member of this PMC since 2017. And according to the New York Times, he could have known about the preparations for Prigozhin’s rebellion.

The Kremlin reacted to these data. Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov called the relevant NYT article speculation.

We will remind you that General Serhiy Surovikin is the former commander-in-chief of the Russian forces in Ukraine. In January, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov was appointed to this position, and Surovikin became his deputy.

Military Mutiny of Prigozhin

Over the weekend, extraordinary events took place in the Russian Federation – the leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin initiated a military coup. He and his mercenaries decided to go to Moscow, but when they reached Belokaminaya several hundred kilometers, Lukashenko called Prigozhin and asked him to end the coup.

The leader of the mercenaries agreed and now moved to Belarus, and the Kremlin promised to forgive Prigozhin for the mutiny.

