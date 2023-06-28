The explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP: over 60 dead bodies were discovered in the occupied Kherson region in two days

Inna Andalitska20:27, 06/28/23

The Russians buried people in mass graves without any markings.

In just two days, more than 60 bodies of those who died from the flood were found in the territory of the Kherson region captured by the Russians, which was flooded as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP .

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to the outbreak of viral diseases, the occupiers were forced to initiate measures to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation in a number of settlements of the occupied Kherson region, which were affected by the explosion of the hydroelectric power station.

The invaders engaged the workers of communal services to dismantle the rubble and collect the dead as a result of the flood.

“As a result of search and recovery work, more than 60 bodies were found only on June 24-25 of this year. In order to hide the real number of victims, the command of the Russian occupying forces made a decision to bury the dead in mass graves without taking DNA samples and placing any marks on place of burial,” the message reads.

Blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP – what is known

As UNIAN reported, on June 6 , Russian terrorists blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP , as a result of which dozens of settlements in both the controlled and occupied territories of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were flooded.

A rescue operation and evacuation of the population was carried out on the right bank of the Kherson region, despite constant shelling from the Russians . At the same time, people on the occupied left bank actually remained in a water trap, because the invaders did not allow them to leave after the disaster. How many people died in the occupied territories from flooding is currently unknown.

According to the official data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as of June 20, it is known that as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, 21 people died in the controlled territories, 5 of them during the evacuation, due to the shelling of the Russians. In addition, 28 people were injured.

