The Armed Forces advanced to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region – ISW

Yana Stavska08:58, 06/28/23

The Armed Forces are “conducting some operations in this area,” analysts believe.

According to the assessment of analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), during the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces were able to advance to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region .

Experts, referring to geolocation data, claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have now taken and are holding some positions in the area of ​​the Antonivsky Bridge, which is also confirmed by the racist “warriors”.

At the same time, Russian troops tried to repulse Ukrainian attacks and used “Sontsepik”.

From all this, the Institute for the Study of War concludes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “conducting some operations in this area.”

The Armed Forces expelled the Russian occupiers from Kherson and nearby settlements as early as November 2022. After that, the invaders moved to the left bank of the Dnieper and used the natural barrier for regular attacks on civilians in the de-occupied part of the Kherson region.

However, since at least April, the Ukrainian army has been systematically working to “evict” the enemy from the captured left bank.

