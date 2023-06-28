Strike on the Chongar bridge: the Russians are trying to use a different route, but there is a nuance

Kateryna Chernoval23:31, 06/28/23

According to Natalia Humenyuk, the Russians understand that the repair of the Chongar Bridge will not yield results.

After the attack on the Chongar bridge , located on the administrative border between the occupied Crimea and the Kherson region, the Russian invaders are trying to use the route through Armyansk for logistics.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces, announced this on the Espresso channel. According to her, the occupiers see that attempts to repair the Chongar Bridge are fruitless.

“The bridge is damaged to the extent that it cannot withstand the load that involves the movement of military equipment and the transportation of ammunition. The Russians are trying to arrange pontoon crossings. But if we got to the bridge, what prevents us from getting to the pontoon crossings? They continue to do it while waiting for the next “cotton” We will try not to wait long,” Humenyuk noted.

A representative of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces added that after the attack on the Chongar Bridge, the Russians are trying to use the road through occupied Armyansk. However, this path is too close to the positions of Ukrainian troops.

“This makes the enemies nervous. They do not feel safe in using this logistical and transport route,” Humenyuk emphasized.

