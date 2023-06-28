Sentenced to life and thrown eggs: in Odessa, the Nikolaev prosecutor-traitor was convicted  

The ex- head of the Nikolaev district prosecutor’s office, Gennady German, who directed Russian missiles at objects located in his native city, was found guilty of treason.

The panel of judges of the Primorsky District Court of Odessa sentenced to capital punishment – life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The prosecution managed to prove that Herman, on his own initiative, provided the Russian Federation with information of a military and operational nature at his disposal regarding the current situation in Nikolaev and the region.

After the verdict was announced, Gennady German was pelted with chicken eggs.

Note that the ex-prosecutor pleaded not guilty and has 30 days left to appeal the verdict.

Recall that Gennady German, who headed the Nikolaev district prosecutor’s office a year before the full-scale invasion, was detained on April 6, 2022.

According to the investigation, the prosecutor himself first contacted Russian bloggers (in particular, a certain Podolyak and the notorious Igor Bezler appear in the case), and then to employees of the special services of the aggressor state.

Gennady German passed to the invaders information about the number of dead military personnel, police officers and civilians, their personal information, the localization of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region, passwords for passing checkpoints. In addition, according to investigators, the ex-prosecutor corrected the fire on civilian and military targets from March 4 to April 4.

Relatives of the marines who died during the shelling of military barracks in Nikolaev tried several times to petition for inclusion in the consideration of the case as victims, but the court refused them.

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...