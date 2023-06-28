Russia is trying to stop Ukrainian advance at all costs – General Staff report

The Russian army is focusing its main efforts on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 June

Details: On these fronts, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Levadne and Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as carried out artillery shelling of about 30 settlements.

According to the General Staff, during the day the Russians launched two missiles and 44 air strikes and carried out about 20 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, in addition to the destroyed infrastructure, there are injuries among civilians.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, and heavy battles continue. During the day, about 20 combat clashes were recorded.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area around Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. They also carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, over 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the Rozdolivka area. They also launched airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as Zvanivka and Vyimka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were shelled.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian units conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Bila Hora and launched an airstrike near New-York, Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements suffered from artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the Avdiivka area; an airstrike was also recorded in the vicinity. They also carried out artillery shelling of areas around more than 10 settlements.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian units repelled all Russian attacks around the city of Marinka; at the same time, the Russians launched an airstrike within this settlement. At the same time, artillery shelling in the areas of about 10 settlements was also recorded.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the direction of Novomykhailivka. They inflicted airstrikes in the areas of Prechystivka and Makarivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were shelled.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted 11 strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel, five on anti-aircraft missile systems and one on a Russian command point.

The units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in combat positions, three air defence systems and an electronic warfare station.

(C) Ukrainska Pravda

