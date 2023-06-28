“Prygozhine was recruited by the FSB a long time ago”: the political scientist stunned with his conclusions about the rebellion in the Russian Federation

Violetta Orlova22:35, 06/28/23

Felshtynsky believes that the leader of the “Wagner” PMC should be viewed as an FSB agent who performed certain tasks.

The mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party, was an attempt by the FSB to remove Putin. This opinion was expressed by Doctor of Historical Sciences, political scientist Yuriy Felshtynskyi.

“It is obvious that Prigozhin’s rebellion is an attempt to seize Putin’s power, that is, to seize it by another force. It was an attempt by the FSB to remove Putin. We will see whether it succeeded in the near future. We must understand whether Prigozhin’s coup will lead to any changes in Russian foreign policy, and if it leads to which ones. Then we will understand why the people who tried to remove Putin staged this coup. There are two issues on the agenda – the war in Ukraine and the preparation of a nuclear attack on Eastern Europe. We need to watch carefully whether there will be changes in these two aspects in Russian foreign policy,” he emphasized on the air of the Espresso TV channel .

Felshtynsky noted that Putin’s escape from Moscow, when it became known about Prigozhin’s “campaign” to the Russian capital, shows that he understood that a coup was underway. In addition, the Russian dictator realized that there were forces behind the leader of the “Wagnerians”. According to the political scientist, the only such force could be the FSB.

“The former prisoner Prigozhin became close to Putin. Such a fantastic story could have happened only in one case: if Prigozhin had long been recruited and became an agent of the FSB. All Prigozhin’s projects were coordinated with this service, that is, they were FSB projects. That’s how it should be to look at the leader of the “Wagner” PMC as an FSB agent who performed one or another task. Prigozhin’s last task in Russia was an attempted coup as part of an attempt to overthrow Putin’s power. Or maybe he has already been removed, we just don’t know.” – he suggested.

