Lithuania buys two NASAMS units and gives them to Ukraine

28.06.2023

Lithuania has purchased two units of the NASAMS medium-range anti-aircraft missile system, which will be transferred to Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted about it, according to Ukrinform.

“Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers that will be transferred to Ukraine. Air defense is key in Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor,” Nausėda said.

He also added that looking forward to more collective decisions on support to Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to Radio Svoboda, the contract was signed yesterday between Lithuania, Norway, and Norwegian manufacturer Kongsberg Gruppen.

As reported, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Kyiv today on an unannounced visit, during which he will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and take part in events marking the 27th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine.

