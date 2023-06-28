Intelligence officers destroy Russian electronic warfare station

28.06.2023

Reconnaissance soldiers of the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and blew up a Russian electronic warfare station in one of the frontline areas.

The press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Such electronic warfare stations are designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles, transmit an alarm signal to the control panel, and block the UAV’s control and navigation systems. The enemy electronic warfare device was destroyed by a kamikaze drone,” the statement said.

