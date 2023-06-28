Oleg Davigora18:41, 06/28/23

According to the Russian Federation, there are about 50 such laboratories in Ukraine.

The report on biolaboratories in Ukraine, which, in particular, talks about fighting mosquitoes , ticks and lice, was sent to all parliaments of the world, said the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

The report says that the US allegedly began developing bioweapons as early as World War II. Since then, the United States has allegedly created 400 laboratories around the world, which, in particular, evaluate the possibility of using insects to introduce viruses into agricultural crops.

According to them, there are about 50 such laboratories working in Ukraine. There, the Americans allegedly research the transmission of infection with the help of mosquitoes, ticks and even lice, the document says. Employees of the laboratory allegedly patented a drone for spreading infected mosquitoes in the air, which will allow to disable the enemy without risking US military personnel.

Fake RF about fighting mosquitoes – details

In October 2022, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzya, said that the occupiers had allegedly discovered drones in Ukraine for transporting infected mosquitoes.

The head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces (RKBZ) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Ihor Kyrylov, presented an updated version of the propaganda fable about “combat mosquitoes” that help the Armed Forces destroy the invaders.

The military commander repeated the thesis that Washington was allegedly studying the possibility of delivering insects infected with malaria or West Nile fever with the help of UAVs to defeat enemy troops.

