Biden believes that Russian President Putin has become an outcast in the whole world

Iryna Pohorila18:58, 06/28/23

The head of the White House noted that it is not yet clear how recent events in the Russian Federation have affected Putin.

US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become an “outcast” around the world.

“Putin has become an outcast in the whole world,” Biden stated. However, at the same time, he noted that it is still difficult to say whether the events related to the attempted military mutiny of the leader of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin led to the weakening of the power of the Russian president, Voice of America reports .

Speaking to journalists, the head of the White House noted that Putin is clearly losing the war in Ukraine and that “he is losing the war at home.”

It will be recalled that the US Treasury yesterday introduced sanctions against companies from the UAE, the Central African Republic and the Russian Federation related to PMC “Wagner” and Prigozhin, in addition to those already introduced in January of this year.

The United States and “Wagner” PVC

A few days ago it became known that US intelligence knew about Prigozhin’s plans to start a military mutiny, but did not interfere with him due to lack of interest. They also noted that otherwise Putin could accuse the US of organizing a military mutiny.

And on June 27, the speaker of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, openly stated that the US would like the Russian PVK “Wagner” to cease its existence. He noted that wherever the “Vangerites” appear, they sow “death and destruction.”

