Already 60 wounded in attack on Kramatorsk, there may still be people under rubble

There are already 60 wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of a missile attack by Russian occupiers, there may still be people under the rubble, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) said.

“Eight killed and 60 wounded. These are the consequences of double missile attacks on Kramatorsk the day before. Among the killed are three underage girls – 17 years old and two sisters of 14 years old. Rescue work continues,” the PGO said.

The PGO does not rule out that there are still people under the rubble.

The department said the occupiers fired two Iskander missiles on Tuesday evening when people had just reached home after work.

“The criminal regime of Russia continues the tactics of terror against peaceful Ukrainians. We will find everyone who gives criminal orders and everyone who carries them out. Punishment is inevitable,” the PGO said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Procedural management is carried out by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, Head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said among those killed in Kramatorsk as a result of a missile attack are three children.

“On June 27, the Russians killed nine residents of Donbas: eight in Kramatorsk and one in Minkivka. Three children were among those killed in Kramatorsk,” Kyrylenko said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, another 46 people in the region were injured during the day.

As reported, the death toll in Kramatorsk as a result of a missile attack by Russian occupiers increased to 8, 56 were injured, three were rescued as of Wednesday morning, the State Emergency Service said.

