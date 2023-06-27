“Why not”: China supported the return of Crimea to Ukraine

Lyudmila Zhernovska22:37, 27.06.23

The Chinese ambassador said that they respect the territorial integrity of all countries.

China can support Ukraine’s aspiration to restore territorial integrity within the 1991 framework .

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the European Union, Fu Cun, in an interview with Al Jazeera , when asked by journalists about supporting Kyiv’s goals, including the return of the territories occupied by Russia, said: “I don’t understand why not.”

“We respect the territorial integrity of all countries. Therefore, when China established relations with the former Soviet Union, we agreed to it. But, as I said, these are historical issues that must be discussed and resolved by Russia and Ukraine, and that’s why we stand up,” Fu Tsung declared.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...