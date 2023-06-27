“Wagner” in the Russian Federation destroyed a rare aircraft: “Stirlitz” named the eliminated officers (photo)

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk18:13, 06/27/23

Among the destroyed opponents is a lieutenant colonel, the Armed Forces shared.

During a brief mutiny in the Russian Federation, members of the private military company “Wagner” under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin shot down a rare Russian Il-22M military aircraft , thanks to which 10 enemy officers who were members of the crew were eliminated.

In particular, two majors Oleksandr Sviridov and Gennadiy Belyakin, as well as lieutenant colonel Artem Mylovanov, were destroyed, wrote the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Shtefan (call sign “Stirlitz”) in his Telegram channel and showed photos of “cargo 200”.

The Ukrainian soldier added that two enemy senior sergeants – Viktor Podrepny and Oleksiy Skrykov – were also killed.

“…The Il-22 crew was successfully demobilized thanks to the “Wagners”: …captain Viktor Popov; …captain Artem Sharoglazov; …captain Ihor Volochylov; …lieutenant Mykyta Golubev; …senior warrant officer Serhii Starenky “, “Stirlitz” shared.

The names of the officers of the Russian Federation, eliminated due to the destruction of the Russian IL-22M by mercenaries / photo t.me/a_shtirlitz

Prigozhin’s rebellion in the Russian Federation – what you need to know

On June 24, members of the “Wagner” PMC seized important military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh and began moving towards Moscow in columns. In addition, the mercenaries eliminated several helicopters and an Il-22 relay plane. Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian army has no more than 10 such “birds” in service .

The mutiny of the “Wagnerians” broke out after Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the military under the control of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of shelling the mercenary rear camp on June 23. The PMK leader claimed that the Russian military leadership was responsible for the elimination of a large number of invaders, and threatened punishment.

But the mutiny did not last long – already in the evening of the 24th, it became known that Prigozhin, after a telephone conversation with the Belarusian pseudo-president Oleksandr Lukashenko, calmed down his anger . It was reported that the “Wagners” received security guarantees and can go to Belarus. On June 27 , Lukashenko announced that the leader of “Wagner” is already in Belarus .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...