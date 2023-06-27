​Ukrainian Warriors Carried Out Successful Assault on Occupiers’ Positions Near Kurdyumivka (Video)

Warriors of famose Ukrainian the 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign have successfully stormed russian positions near Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region. Dozens of the invaders were killed, dozens left the positions and escaped

That is according to the post on official page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

“The 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign successfully stormed the positions of the invaders near Kurdiumivka,” the post reads.

As noted in the post, as a result of the battle, the enemy battalion was defeated – up to 35 were killed, 40 fled, as well as several invaders surrendered.

The post is accompanied with video showing the combat episode. It was successful work of Ukrainian warriors:

