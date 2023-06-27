Ukrainian military has not yet entered Bakhmut – Maliar

While planning offensive operations in the east, the defense forces took into account the fact of contradictions between PMC Wagner and incumbent Russian authorities and continue going on the offensive in Bakhmut direction.

“While planning offensive operations in the east, our military took into account the fact of contradictions between Wagner and incumbent Russian authorities. At present, offensive operations in Bakhmut direction have been going on for the fourth day. Our defenders advance on the flanks every day. Gradually, but confidently. As of today, they have not entered the city of Bakhmut,” Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar informed posted on Telegram.

As noted, the liberation of this direction has its own peculiarity which complicates the process. In particular, the area of Bakhmut and its suburbs has a developed system of engineering fortifications and an extensive network of strongholds. At one time, all this was prepared by the Ukrainian military and local authorities for defense, which actually helped to hold it for so long. At the same time, now these fortifications and strongholds are occupied by the enemy, so to liberate these lands, a little more effort and patience is needed, the deputy minister explained.

