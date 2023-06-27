Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary, stated that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated more territory as part of their summer counteroffensive than Russian occupying army captured during the winter offensive.

According to the British Minister, “Ukraine has already recaptured approximately 300 square km” of its territories that were under Russian occupation.

“That’s more territory than Russia seized in its whole winter offensive,” he said, addressing the British Parliament.

Wallace highlighted that the Ukrainian forces continue to make gradual but steady progress, conducting offensive operations on three key fronts in the east and south.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the administration of US President Joseph Biden unofficially says that the Ukrainian counteroffensive started slowly and its results in the first few weeks “sobering”, but they are not in a hurry to draw conclusions.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/27/7164530/

