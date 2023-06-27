Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state – Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

Artem Budrin16:12, 27.06.23

However, he still considers Ukrainians to be independent and proud.

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state. As he stated in an interview with the German Bild , such a conclusion can be made due to Kyiv’s dependence on the support of Western countries.

Orban said that he knows the desire of the leadership of Ukraine to liberate all territories occupied by Russia. However, in his opinion, first of all, it is necessary to take into account the goals of Washington, because Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state.

“But what really matters is what the Americans want to do. Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state. They have no money. They have no weapons. They can only fight because we support them in the West. So if the Americans decide they want peace, there will be peace,” said Orbán.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Kyiv absolutely does not understand the current situation. Orban claims that although Ukraine is confident of its victory, it will not be able to win it.

“I think that the way the Ukrainians are fighting on the front lines, and we support them financially, with information, with tools, and they can win the war against Russia, is a misunderstanding of the situation. This is impossible… I am talking about the end of the war, and the problem is that that the Ukrainians will run out of soldiers earlier than the Russians, and this will be the decisive factor in the end,” the official added.

Orban once again mentioned the negotiations. He insists that the only chance for Ukrainians to save themselves is to come to an agreement with Moscow regarding security guarantees.

However, in the end, the Prime Minister of Hungary changed the vector of thoughts and added that the final decision still rests with the Ukrainians, because the war is “exclusively the matter of the Ukrainian people.”

“That’s why I would advise them to do exactly what is best for them. But what is best for them, they have to decide for themselves. No one else can decide that. Because they are an independent, proud nation and country,” Orbán said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

