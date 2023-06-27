Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state – Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

Artem Budrin16:12, 27.06.23
However, he still considers Ukrainians to be independent and proud.
According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state. As he stated in an interview with the German Bild , such a conclusion can be made due to Kyiv’s dependence on the support of Western countries.
Orban said that he knows the desire of the leadership of Ukraine to liberate all territories occupied by Russia. However, in his opinion, first of all, it is necessary to take into account the goals of Washington, because Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state.
“But what really matters is what the Americans want to do. Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state. They have no money. They have no weapons. They can only fight because we support them in the West. So if the Americans decide they want peace, there will be peace,” said Orbán.
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, Kyiv absolutely does not understand the current situation. Orban claims that although Ukraine is confident of its victory, it will not be able to win it.
“I think that the way the Ukrainians are fighting on the front lines, and we support them financially, with information, with tools, and they can win the war against Russia, is a misunderstanding of the situation. This is impossible… I am talking about the end of the war, and the problem is that that the Ukrainians will run out of soldiers earlier than the Russians, and this will be the decisive factor in the end,” the official added.
Orban once again mentioned the negotiations. He insists that the only chance for Ukrainians to save themselves is to come to an agreement with Moscow regarding security guarantees.
However, in the end, the Prime Minister of Hungary changed the vector of thoughts and added that the final decision still rests with the Ukrainians, because the war is “exclusively the matter of the Ukrainian people.”
“That’s why I would advise them to do exactly what is best for them. But what is best for them, they have to decide for themselves. No one else can decide that. Because they are an independent, proud nation and country,” Orbán said.
(C)UNIAN 2023
5 comments
I’m glad he still understands that Ukrainians consider themselves proudly fierce and defensive of their homeland. But I don’t think it’s accurate to say “Ukraine is no longer a sovereign state.” Ukraine is dependent on the West to hold off russia, but it’s mostly Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting. The only foreigners who are also fighting on behalf of Ukraine, are individuals who took up arms of their own choices, not because they were ordered to as troops in a military alliance movement.
If the West hadn’t helped, then I expect russia would have overrun Kyiv by now, though the fighting probably would have been much harder than the FSB predicted for.
According Gauleiter Orban.
“They can only fight because we support them in the West.”
Don’t include yourself in the ”we”, fucking scumbag.
He clearly has full authority to speak for his tiny, poisonous little fuhrer.
It is disgusting that this dictator of Belarus lite is still allowed to be in the EU and Nato.
But the fucking asshole is right about one thing : putler has a population twice that of European countries, unlimited canon fodder and access to the huge BRICS markets. All of which will be ruled by putinoid scum for the foreseeable future.
Putler isn’t going to run out of orcs anytime soon.
The Biden administration thinks that because it is helping Ukraine to defend herself against a gigantic fascist power, putler will eventually give up.
Well he and his likely successors won’t. In fact putler keeps getting encouragement: “we won’t be dragged into your war” : Austin and “We won’t engage with Russia; that’s WW3” : Biden.
That is why troops from the Budapest Memorandum signatories plus Poland should enter Ukraine to guard key cities; thus freeing off more Ukrainian troops for the frontline.
This is a problem of Biden’s making, because the F16’s and ATACM’s are needed right now to drive the fucks out.
There has to be a rethink of allied policy: the retarded, wicked desires of the bloodthirsty Nazis of RuSSia are not going to go away.
Thanks to Prigo Putin’s corrupt evil mafia is now even more powerful.