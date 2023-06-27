Trolleybuses will not run in Kherson due to the death and injury of drivers

Nadia Pryshlyak08:46, 06/27/23

Three workers were killed, and three others were injured.

Trolleybuses will not run in Kherson until Thursday , because it is necessary to find new workers, as there are dead and injured drivers. This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko in the all-Ukrainian telethon .

“In connection with the fact that a number of workers died – three men and three were injured, we need to find new workers, as well as repair the trolleybuses,” he said. At the same time, he added that it is planned that the trolleybuses will go on the routes already on Thursday. “We plan that on Thursday trolleybuses will again start transporting our citizens free of charge,” Mrochko said.

As you know, Mrochko announced in a video message yesterday that on June 27 and 28, due to the shelling of the utility company, the trolleybuses will not move.

(c)UNIAN 2023

