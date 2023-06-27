The International Center for Prosecution for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will begin work in The Hague

Inna Andalitska19:12, 27.06.23

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kostin expressed hope that this will eliminate the gaps in the mechanisms of bringing the aggressor to justice.

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) will start working in The Hague next week .

As reported on the official website of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the head of the department Andriy Kostin said this at the 5th Open Forum of the Slynn Foundation, dedicated to the problem of impunity in Russia.

“I hope that this will eliminate the gaps in the mechanisms of bringing the aggressor to justice. The creation of a special international tribunal is the most legitimate solution and response to Russia’s impunity,” Kostin said.

As the OGPU reminded, the decision to open the ICPA was approved in March 2023 during the “United for Justice” conference in Lviv. Then the general prosecutors of the member countries of the joint investigative team (JIT) signed an addendum to the Agreement on the establishment of the JIT regarding the start of work on the Eurojust base of the International Center for Prosecution for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The creation of the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression of the Russian Federation was initiated by the Office of the Prosecutor General with the support of Eurojust, the International Criminal Court and in partnership with Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania.

On February 2, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the creation of an International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression in Ukraine in The Hague .

She reminded that Ukrainian law enforcement officers work together with their European colleagues and together collect evidence to bring Russia to justice for crimes committed.

On January 19, the European Parliament voted for a resolution to establish a tribunal for the top leadership of Russia, in particular for the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, for crimes and aggression against Ukrainians. The resolution also refers to the prosecution of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenka, and the leadership of Belarus as a state from whose territory Russia is waging war against Ukraine.

