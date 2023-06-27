“So that no one poke his head”: Lukashenka instructed to develop an algorithm for the use of Russian nuclear weapons  

The “algorithm for the use of tactical nuclear weapons” in the event of an attack on Belarus was instructed to be prepared by the self-proclaimed president of this country Alexander Lukashenko.

He set such a task for the Ministry of Defense and the KGB of Belarus. Lukashenka said that he insisted on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, “so that no one pokes his head here.”

“It should be based on the fact that we must use it in difficult times, if we are attacked,” BelTA quoted him as saying.

It should be reminded that documents on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus were signed on May 25, and they began to arrive in mid-June.

Earlier, both Russian and Belarusian officials have repeatedly stated that Belarus will not be able to dispose of nuclear weapons.

