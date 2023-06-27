Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk17:43, 27.06.23

According to the dictator, the company that owns PVC through “Viisktorg” earned tens of billions of rubles.

The Russian Federation fully provided for the maintenance of the members of the private military company “Wagner”, which is the property of the company “Concord”.

Since May 2022 alone, Russia has allocated more than 86 billion rubles (more than $1 billion) to the PMC for the maintenance of mercenaries and incentive payments, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, June 27, reports “BBC News | Русская служба” in Telegram.

“…Maintenance of the Wagner group was fully provided by the state, from the Ministry of Defense, from the state budget, we fully financed this group,” the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, the company “Concord” earned 80 billion rubles a year through “Viisktorg”. “I hope that no one stole anything or stole less, but we will deal with it all,” the dictator said.

Earlier, journalists learned that the company “Concord” belongs to Putin’s “chef” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

We will remind you that in May 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov claimed that “Wagner” is a private military company that has nothing to do with the Russian state.

The “Wagner” rebellion in Russia is worth knowing today

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin harshly “ran into” the Russian military leadership for destroying the occupiers. He claimed that the military personnel hit the rear camp of the “Wagners” and threatened punishment.

The very next day, the mercenaries took control of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh and began to move towards Moscow in columns. Members of the “Wagner” PMC managed to eliminate the Il-22M military plane , which was carrying military personnel, and several helicopters.

The “Wagner” rebellion ended abruptly on June 24 – Prigozhin, with the knowledge of Vladimir Putin, spoke with the Belarusian pseudo-president Alexander Lukashenko , received security guarantees and calmed down his anger. The Kremlin reported that the PMK leader would go to Belarus.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...