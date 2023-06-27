Russia decided to replace the disobedient Wikipedia with loyal to the putin regime RuWiki

A russian analogue of Wikipedia has been launched in russia in beta testing mode. This is reported by russian media.

It is called RuWikis and according to the creators’ intentions, it is supposed to replace the russian-language Wikipedia, which does not delete articles deemed “fake” in russia.

The russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, abbreviated as Roskomnadzor has repeatedly threatened to block the Wikipedia website due to articles on russia’s invasion of Ukraine and events in Bucha and Mariupol.

Wikipedia is a publicly accessible multilingual universal internet encyclopedia with free content. The website is owned by the American non-profit organization Wikimedia Foundation.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...