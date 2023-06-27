Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk05:55, 06/27/23

The leader of the Russians is gay, claims a former employee of the KGB of the USSR.

The current Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, has fallen in love with a large number of men.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and the Russian cellist Serhiy Roldugin were chosen by Putin, said former employee of the State Security Committee of the USSR Serhii Zhirnov in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon.

“…he has other people, boys with whom he falls in love, there is Dima Medvedev and others, Roldugin… he has a lot…” – said the former spy.

The journalist asked the interlocutor if the leader of the Russians is gay, and received the following answer: “Of course, and why did you doubt…?”. According to Zhirnov, Medvedev is also gay.

“Putin in the 90th year, when he returned from Dresden, he sat down under the roof of Leningrad University (St. Petersburg State University – Ed.) as an assistant rector for international relations there, which means that he entered the active reserve The KGB was, strictly speaking, …responsible for recruiting teachers and students…”, the expert added.

Zhirnov emphasized that “Medvedev was then a young associate professor who had just defended his candidate’s thesis.” “Putin recruited him as an agent of the KGB. And then they had meetings – at the “opera” with the agent…, at the conspiratorial apartment. That’s it. And then there was a long pause. That’s it. You can imagine what they were doing there, on this conspiratorial apartment…”, – shared a former employee of the KGB.

Interesting news about Putin’s personal life – what was reported

Maria Maksakova, an opera singer and former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that Vladimir Putin had a special liking for men even in his youth . According to her, Serhii Roldugin is one of the possible lovers of the dictator.

Earlier, another ex-deputy of the Russian State Duma, Ilya Ponomaryov, expressed the opinion that Putin is at least bisexual. According to him, many suspected that the leader of the Russians had a sexual relationship with Dmitry Medvedev .

(C)UNIAN 2023

