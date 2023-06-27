Prigozhin is not an independent figure, the authors of the rebellion are in the Kremlin – Danilov

Kateryna Chernoval21:35, 06/27/23

Danilov believes that Prigozhin’s “trip” to Moscow was not a show.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov believes that the owner of the private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin is not an independent figure. Behind him are people in uniform, whose goal is to change the leadership of Russia.

As he noted on the air of the telethon , Prigozhin’s mutiny was definitely not staged.

“I cannot agree with you that it was a show, it was a real military operation, because the situation when the whole world saw that Putin is not the head of the country… Everyone ran from Moscow like rats, fled urgently as soon as some incomprehensible events began, which they could not influence, and this will have huge consequences for Russia. First of all, I want to say that Prigozhin himself is not an independent figure, behind him are people in uniform, and this is quite of course, it was not his own desire to go somewhere, to move somewhere, he is clearly under control. But if earlier he was under Putin’s control, then today Putin has already lost this control, he is in a common, relatively speaking, group with others persons whose purpose today is to replace the leadership of the Russian Federation,” Danilov explained.

According to the Secretary of the National Security Council, there are people in Russia who understand that the Russian Federation cannot win the war waged against Ukraine. Because of this, they will continue to prepare a certain basis in order to somehow depart from the current situation. Danilov is convinced that there will be “more than one season” of such rebellions.

“There will be more than one season, not as quickly as we would like, but the process has started and yesterday was continued. Yesterday this speech of the Kremlin rat (Putin – ed.) with a statement that was supposed to outline, as the man with the mustache from the Kremlin said ( Peskov – ed.) “the future of Russia”, it was strange – he thanked the people who killed Russian officers. It goes beyond any understanding,” he added.

In addition, Danilov has no doubts that there will definitely be consequences of the events that happened in Russia this weekend.

“There will be consequences. The whole world has seen that Russia as such a controlled country does not exist, it is a very dangerous territory and we will continue to watch with you. I cannot say whether they will come out and take off their masks and worry about the removal of Putin, but what the people who took a direct part in this are in the Kremlin – that’s clear,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.

(C)UNIAN 2023

