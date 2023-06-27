Occupiers hit Kramatorsk: three dead and 25 wounded are currently known (photo, video)

Inna Andalitska21:59, 06/27/23

A child and three foreigners are among the injured.

In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of which at least three people died and more than 20 were injured.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. “Two missile strikes on Kramatorsk. Russia targeted places of crowding. 22 injured, including one child. Buildings of a catering establishment and several private houses were damaged,” Klimenko explained in detail.

According to his information, the analysis of rubble is currently underway. “According to the available information, there may be people there,” the minister emphasized and added that rescuers and police officers are working on the spot.

As Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, reported , the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk at 7:30 p.m. “Among the wounded are 1 child and 3 foreigners,” he said.

“According to preliminary information, there are still people under the rubble of the pizzeria – a rescue operation is underway. Rescuers have deployed an operational headquarters at the scene, the police are working. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” he said.

The National Police informs that one rocket hit a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk, where there were visitors. The building has collapsed, and the demolition of the rubble is currently underway. The second rocket hit the private sector of the village of Bilenke. According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit the city with two S-300 missiles.

