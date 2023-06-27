Invaders once again targeted Kremenchuk with Kh-22 missiles on the anniversary of the attack on the Amstor mall

Today, on the anniversary of the tragedy when a russian missile hit the Amstor shopping center, claiming the lives of 22 people, the russians attacked the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava oblast with Kh-22 missiles. This was reported by Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

According to his information, there have been no casualties this time.

“The enemy has attacked the Poltava oblast once again, just like a year ago on this day, with Kh-22 missiles. There was a hit in the Kremenchuk district in a summer cottages area. Preliminarily, no casualties have been reported. There have been no hits on critical infrastructure”, – the official wrote, adding that further details are still being clarified.

On June 27, 2022, the russians carried out a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. The number of casualties and missing as a result of the russian attack was 22 people.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...