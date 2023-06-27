Girkin on the further fate of Prigozhin: there is an option that he will become president of the Russian Federation

Veronika Prokhorenko05:20, 27.06.23

The terrorist said that a political career is one of the few options for the founder of PVK “Wagner”, because “Moscow fat cats” will not forget how scared they were and will seek revenge.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) said that the founder of the “Wagner” Communist Party, Yevgeny Prigozhin, may try to sit in Putin’s chair and submit his candidacy for the next Russian presidential election after the failed coup .

In his Telegram , Girkin specified that the rhetoric of “justice” and the “halo of a martyr” would play into Prigozhin’s hands after the commotion he caused in Russia.

“We will soon see the cook as one of the likely candidates in the presidential elections. With the “rhetoric of justice”, supplemented by the “halo of a persecuted martyr” and “an extremely successful commander who easily captured a million-strong city in a few hours,” the terrorist said.

He noted that outside of political and military activities, Putin’s former cook has very little chance of survival, because the “Moscow fat cats” will not forgive Prigozhin for the fear he experienced and will try to take revenge: “I will not bet a penny for Prigozhin’s life. Without his army and out of the political field – even Lukashenko doesn’t need him at all, even as a “stay -at-home”, he pointed out.

Girkin also predicted the fate of the “Wagner” PMC organization: everything will depend on Putin’s decision – to let the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation decide their fate or to allow them to flee to Belarus, as was agreed earlier, Girkin notes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...