FSB Says Closed Criminal Mutiny Case Against Prigozhin

The criminal case against Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for “organizing an armed mutiny” has been closed, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday.

The confirmation comes a day after reports said the FSB was still actively investigating the case against Prigozhin, who this weekend launched an armed rebellion against the Russian military.

“During the investigation of the criminal case, it was established that its participants stopped their actions aimed at committing a rebellion,” the FSB’s press service said in a statement carried by state news agencies.

Prigozhin called off Wagner’s march on Moscow late Saturday as part of a last-ditch deal that offered him immunity from prosecution in exchange for standing down and going into exile in Belarus.

Charges of “inciting an armed uprising” are punishable by 12 to 20 years in prison.

