Defense Forces advancing near Bakhmut, neutralizing as many enemy infantry as possible

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are advancing in the Bakhmut direction.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Ukrainian military, namely the border guard detachments, are advancing near Bakhmut,” the report states.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has shared a video of how the border guard officers fight against Russian invaders.

According to Ukrainian defenders, the main task now is to neutralize as many enemy infantry units as possible. For this purpose, they use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), automatic grenade launchers, mortars and recoilless guns.

Additionally, the aerial reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service promptly adjust artillery fire and track the enemy’s actions.

“Some Russian soldiers fail to withstand pressure and voluntarily surrender,” the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service noted.

