Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Russians brought a mobile crematorium to the Kherson region

Katerina Chernovol19:49, 06/26/23

The invaders burn the bodies of dead residents without identification.

The Russian occupation troops are trying to cover up the consequences of the terrorist act at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station . The invaders brought a mobile crematorium to one of the villages in the Kherson region.

Oksana Pogomiy, a deputy of the Kherson city council, said on the air of the Espresso TV channel that the occupiers are burning the bodies of people who died after the Russians blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in early June. At the same time, the invaders do not even establish the identity of the dead.

“The infectious diseases hospital on the right bank of the Dnieper is ready to receive people. As for the left bank, I absolutely know that they are vaccinated against hepatitis A and cholera. So far, everything is fine on the right bank,” the official stressed.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the situation in the occupied territory

On June 6, 2023, the Russian invaders committed another war crime – they blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. As a result of the terrorist attack , an uncontrolled descent of water began , flooding dozens of settlements both in the occupied and in the controlled territory.

On June 19, a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Sergei Khlan, said that they began to bury the dead in the occupied Oleshki . According to him, the number of victims in the occupied territory of the Kherson region will be catastrophic.

Earlier, the Center for National Resistance reported that more than 500 Ukrainians could have drowned as a result of the Russians blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in Oleshki . The occupiers refused to evacuate those residents who do not have a Russian passport.

