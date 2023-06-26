Ukrainian troops liberate Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s military has liberated the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram on June 26.

“The Defense Forces have returned Rivnopil under our control,” she said.

“Let’s move on.”

This is the ninth settlement that the Defense Ministry announced to be liberated after the beginning of the Ukrainian military counteroffensive.

The rest are the following:

Novodarivka;

Levadne;

Storozhove;

Makarivka;

Blahodatne;

Lobkove;

Neskuchne;

Piatykhatky.

During two weeks of offensive operations on the Berdyansk and Melitopol areas of the front, the units of the army’s Tavria grouping liberated eight settlements.

The units on this southern section of the front line have pushed back enemy forces up to seven kilometers from their previous positions.

Maliar reported on June 24 that Ukraine’s armed forces had launched an offensive in several areas in the east and advanced everywhere. Heavy fighting continues in the south as the Russians attempt to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing.

Andriy Biletsky, the commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade, said the Defense Forces had completely cleared the bridgehead on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal from the Russian invaders.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the liberation of the territories near the town of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, which had been under Russian occupation since 2014.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/rivnopil-liberated-in-donetsk-oblast-ukraine-news-50334602.html

