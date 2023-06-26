“They will go for meat”: Prigozhin complained that they wanted to disband Wagner

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:36, 06/26/23

“Wagnerites” were planned to be made under the control of the RF Ministry of Defense, their leader complained.

The Russian private military company Wagner, allegedly “as a result of intrigues and ill-conceived decisions,” was decided to be disbanded, and the unit was to cease to exist on July 1.

The mercenaries were offered to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, and 1-2% of the personnel decided on this, said the leader of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “… the unit was supposed to cease to exist on July 1, 23. A council of commanders met, which brought all the information to the fighters. No one agreed to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense … because everyone knows very well from the current situation and their experience during the “SVO” ( so in the Russian Federation they call the war against Ukraine – Ed.), that this will lead to a complete loss of combat capability,” he said.

According to him, “experienced fighters, experienced commanders will simply be smeared and will actually go for meat and will not be able to use their … combat experience.” Prigozhin added that the decision to disband Wagner was made at the most inopportune moments.

“Nevertheless, we put the equipment on trawls, collected everything that was needed, made an inventory and gathered, if the decision was not made, to leave on June 30 in a convoy to Rostov and publicly hand over the equipment near the headquarters of the SVO. that we did not show any aggression, we were hit by a missile attack and immediately after that the helicopters worked,” he said.

Prigozhin claims that about 30 “Wagnerites” were eliminated, and some were injured. “This served as a trigger for the fact that the council of commanders immediately decided that we should advance immediately…”, said the leader of the mercenaries.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...