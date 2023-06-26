“They will go for meat”: Prigozhin complained that they wanted to disband Wagner

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk18:36, 06/26/23
“Wagnerites” were planned to be made under the control of the RF Ministry of Defense, their leader complained.
The Russian private military company Wagner, allegedly “as a result of intrigues and ill-conceived decisions,” was decided to be disbanded, and the unit was to cease to exist on July 1.
The mercenaries were offered to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, and 1-2% of the personnel decided on this, said the leader of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “… the unit was supposed to cease to exist on July 1, 23. A council of commanders met, which brought all the information to the fighters. No one agreed to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense … because everyone knows very well from the current situation and their experience during the “SVO” ( so in the Russian Federation they call the war against Ukraine – Ed.), that this will lead to a complete loss of combat capability,” he said.
According to him, “experienced fighters, experienced commanders will simply be smeared and will actually go for meat and will not be able to use their … combat experience.” Prigozhin added that the decision to disband Wagner was made at the most inopportune moments.
“Nevertheless, we put the equipment on trawls, collected everything that was needed, made an inventory and gathered, if the decision was not made, to leave on June 30 in a convoy to Rostov and publicly hand over the equipment near the headquarters of the SVO. that we did not show any aggression, we were hit by a missile attack and immediately after that the helicopters worked,” he said.
Prigozhin claims that about 30 “Wagnerites” were eliminated, and some were injured. “This served as a trigger for the fact that the council of commanders immediately decided that we should advance immediately…”, said the leader of the mercenaries.
(C)UNIAN 2023
7 comments
If i were them, i would simply leave Ukraine and let Putler’s and Shoigu’s troops sink like the titanic. 🙂
Got to love Prickozhin whining about being disbanded. Under russian law, Wagner is illegal anyway, and only operate because the Kremlin allows it.
“Wagner camps being built in Belarus”
I think we are falling asleep listening to their tall tales. Seriously, Prigo has been telling us all about everything for the past few weeks. Does anyone find it strange that we are told about Wagner’s whole life?
I see:
A nuclear and Wagnerian threat from Belarus (beginnings of the ORC takeover of power in Belarus?)
A complete hegemony on the ORC side on the Ukrainian front with the departure of Wagnerite.
Dangerous! Nato must make a move.
https://kyivindependent.com/media-wagner-camps-being-built-in-belarus/
Prickozhin had a chance to end putler’s rule, but he choked. Now, he’s crying like a girl. What a puss.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/26/world/europe/prigozhin-russia-criminal-case-belarus.html
In his first remarks since his revolt, Prigozhin claims he wasn’t trying to overthrow Putin.
Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who mounted a brief uprising against Russia’s military command over the weekend, broke a long period of silence on Monday to deny, once more, that he had any intention of seizing power with his march on Moscow.
“We went to demonstrate our protest, and not to overthrow the government in the country,” he said in an 11-minute long stream of consciousness voice memo published on the messaging app Telegram. The statement renewed his sharp criticism of Russia’s military leadership, both for what he claims was shabby treatment of his fighters and its handling of the invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Prigozhin said the protest was aimed at a move by the Ministry of Defense to force his mercenaries to sign contracts with the government, which he said would have effectively halted Wagner’s activities in Ukraine as of July 1. The fighters, Mr. Prigozhin said were planning to give up their heavy weapons to the Russian Army until they were attacked from behind on Friday night, killing more than two dozen Wagner soldiers — a claim for which there has been no independent evidence.
That’s when, he said, he decided to send one group of fighters to take the city of Rostov-on-Don, the home of the Russian southern command about 60 miles from the border with Ukraine, and another group to Moscow to register their anger.
“The purpose of the campaign was to prevent the destruction of the Wagner PMC and to bring to justice those persons who, by their unprofessional actions, made a huge number of mistakes during this process,” he said, obliquely referring to the Defense Ministry leadership.
So, Putin fled in his chopper although he was safe? Who writes the scripts for so much lying bullshit?
Prickozhin also come out with this total BS. I’m afraid he started to believe his own publicity. For a guy that claims he lost 20,000 of his men in Bakhmut, taking Kyiv in a day without cannon fodder would have been interesting.
“Prigozhin praised the effectiveness and training of his fighters, noting that if the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had been conducted by “forces as trained as Wagner, the special operation could have ended in one day.”