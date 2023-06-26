The US is preparing to announce a new $500 million military aid to Ukraine: the date is named

Vitaly Sayenko21:07, 06/26/23

Ukraine should receive additional Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored vehicles.

On June 27, the United States should announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of about $500 million.

This is reported by CNN with reference to an American official. The new aid will provide Ukraine with additional Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored vehicles. This equipment will be transferred to Ukraine from the stocks of the US Department of Defense in accordance with the authority of President Joe Biden.

As the TV channel notes, Ukraine lost several types of armored vehicles in the first days of the counteroffensive, which US officials believe was launched in early June.

Last week, American and Western officials said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is currently not living up to expectations, and that Russian defense lines are well fortified.

The previous US aid package, announced in early June, was valued at $325 million and included new air defense systems and missile systems for Ukraine.

The US has already provided Ukraine with security assistance worth more than $39 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022.

